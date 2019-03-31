Wright registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Grizzlies' 120-115 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Wright was stellar on the defensive end in particular, making up for some sub-par shooting. The 26-year-old continues to thrive with extended minutes in the continued absence of Avery Bradley (lower leg), although Tyler Dorsey is currently drawing the starting assignment at two-guard and also frequently making strong contributions.