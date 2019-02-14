Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Returns to bench role
Wright supplied 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 122-110 loss to the Bulls.
With Mike Conley (illness) cleared for the second half of the back-to-back set, Wright settled back into a second-unit role and noticed an eight-minute decline in playing time as a result. It's still encouraging that Wright paced the bench in minutes and offered decent numbers across the board. The Utah product could be a decent player to stash in the event Conley receives more frequent rest in the final two months of a lost season for Memphis.
