Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Scores 15 points in Saturday's loss
Wright went for 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
Wright finished with a team high minute total and filled up the stat sheet while starting shooting guard Avery Bradley scored four points on five field goal attempts in just 19 minutes. Wright has alternated solid and subpar showings thus far during his brief Grizzlies tenure, but he'll likely be pretty heavily involved in the rotation throughout the remainder of the regular season.
