Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Second straight triple-double
Wright recorded 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and one block in 42 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime loss to the Mavericks.
Wright racked up his second straight triple-double while matching his career high in rebounding, this after setting career highs in scoring and dimes in Friday's win over these same Mavericks. With Mike Conley (ankle) set to potentially miss the final two games this season, Wright is likely to continue piling up the counting stats.
