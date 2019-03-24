Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Solid line in Saturday's loss
Wright recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
Wright shifted back to a reserve role with Mike Conley (rest) rejoining the starting lineup after a one-game absence. Nevertheless, Wright managed to produce another well-rounded stat line, which has become the norm for him here in the month of March. Regardless of role, Wright should be expected to keep seeing ample minutes across the final nine games of 2018-19.
