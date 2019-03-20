Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Starting Wednesday
Wright will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Wright will get the start in place of Avery Bradley, who's out for at least a week with a contusion within his right shin. During his tenure in Memphis, Wright's averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest.
