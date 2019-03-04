Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Stuffs stat sheet in spot start
Wright provided 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-95 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.
Wright drew the start at point guard for Mike Conley (rest) and thrived with the opportunity, checking in second in scoring to Avery Bradley for the Grizzlies on the night. The young veteran has been offering solid rebounding and assist production in his second-unit role, and he's contributed the occasional double-digit scoring effort in that capacity as well. With Memphis devoid of postseason aspirations and Conley a valued veteran who's suffered his fair share of injuries over the years, Wright could well be in line for a solid allotment of playing time down the stretch.
