Wright scored 25 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

The performance tied his career scoring high, set last season with the Raptors. Wright has only scored in double digits four times in 10 games since heading to Memphis, however, and other than nights when Mike Conley is getting a breather, the fourth-year guard ill remain a risky fantasy option.