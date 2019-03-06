Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Ties career scoring high in win
Wright scored 25 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
The performance tied his career scoring high, set last season with the Raptors. Wright has only scored in double digits four times in 10 games since heading to Memphis, however, and other than nights when Mike Conley is getting a breather, the fourth-year guard ill remain a risky fantasy option.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Stuffs stat sheet in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Will start at point guard•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Scores 15 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Returns to bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Inefficient but fills up box score•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: To start Tuesday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...