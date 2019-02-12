Grizzlies' Delon Wright: To start Tuesday
Wright will start at point guard Tuesday against the Spurs, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Mike Conley (illness) has been downgraded to out, so Wright will step in to fill the role of starting point guard. In two previous starts this season, Wright has averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 35.5 minutes.
