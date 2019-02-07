Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Traded to Memphis
Wright was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday as part of a deal centered around Marc Gasol, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wright will be joined by teammates Jonas Valanciunas and CJ Miles in Memphis, as all three were traded in exchange for Gasol. For the near future, Wright gives the Grizzlies an upgrade at back point guard over Shelvin Back for the remainder of the season, and he could become a larger part of Memphis' plans should they ultimately decide to move Mike Conley at the deadline or, more likely, this offseason. Regardless, after being third in the pecking order at point guard in Toronto, Wright should see a bump in minutes and overall usage as he eventually takes over ball-handling duties for the Grizzlies' second unit.
