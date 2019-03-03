Wright is starting in place of Mike Conley (rest) for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Wright is slated to draw just his third start of the 2018-2019 season. He's been solid off the bench of late, posting averages of 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his previous five matchups.

