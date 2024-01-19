Rose (thigh) is out for Saturday's game versus the Bulls.
Rose will miss his ninth straight game Saturday while dealing with left thigh soreness. The veteran point guard has no current timetable for his return.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Considered week-to-week•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Out for remainder of game•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Will play against Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Considered questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Ruled out versus Clippers•