Rose (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors and is considered week-to-week.

Rose exited Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs due to a sore left thigh and is likely facing a multi-game absence. Since he's labeled week-to-week, it seems as though he'll at least be out for Friday's game against the Lakers, and potentially beyond. Marcus Smart, John Konchar and Luke Kennard are candidates to see increased roles while Rose is sidelined.