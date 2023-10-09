Rose logged 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two assists in 14 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 preseason overtime win over the Pacers.

Rose signed with the Grizzlies during the offseason after spending the last two-plus years with the Knicks, and he took on a starting role in Sunday's preseason opener with Marcus Smart (abdomen) sidelined. Rose was efficient from the floor and should have an opportunity to see relatively consistent minutes early in the season while Ja Morant (suspension) is unavailable. However, Smart's abdominal issue doesn't seem to be a significant concern, so Rose will likely have to settle for a bench role when Smart returns.