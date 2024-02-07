Rose won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a sore right ankle. He will end the contest with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes.

Rose's ankle injury is unrelated to his hamstring issue that caused him to sit out 15 of Memphis' last 16 contests. The veteran point guard's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Chicago.