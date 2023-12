Rose won't return to Friday's game against Houston due to left hamstring soreness. He finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in nine minutes.

The Grizzlies are already thin in the backcourt, so the team could turn to two-way player Jacob Gilyard to pick up some minute at point guard for the rest of the night. Desmond Bane could also see more on-ball responsibilities in Rose's absence.