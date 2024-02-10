Rose (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
The veteran will shed his questionable tag and will be returning from a one-game absence. Rose will likely have a limited role going forward with the Grizzlies prioritizing their youth amid a rebuilding season.
