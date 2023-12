Rose (ankle) isn't listed on Memphis' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus Detroit.

Rose sat out the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday to manage an ankle issue, but he'll return to action Wednesday. As long as he's available, Rose will likely continue starting at point guard while Ja Morant (suspension) and Marcus Smart (foot) are sidelined. Rose has averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes over his last four appearances.