Rose closed Wednesday's 105-91 victory over Utah with 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and nine assists in 27 minutes.

Rose excelled in his first start of the year, posting season highs in minutes and assists. The veteran guard also missed just one of his eight attempts from inside the arc. With Ja Morant (suspension) and Marcus Smart (foot) out for an extended period, Rose could continue to see an increased role in Memphis' offense.