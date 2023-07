Rose agreed to a deal with the Grizzlies on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Grizzlies were in need of some point guard depth with Ja Morant suspended to open the season and with Tyus Jones now in Washington. Rose is likely to back up Marcus Smart unless the Grizzlies bring in another guard, though it remains to be seen just how much he has left in the tank. With the Knicks last season, Rose shot just 38.4 percent from the field in 27 appearances.