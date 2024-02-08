Rose (ankle) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Bulls, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Rose was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to an ankle injury, and he'll likely be forced to miss at least one game after sustaining an ankle injury Tuesday against the Knicks. Assuming he's sidelined Thursday, his next opportunity to suit up would be Saturday against Charlotte.
