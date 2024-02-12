Rose (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, independent NBA writer Parker Fleming reports.
Rose was doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup, so it isn't very surprising to see him ruled out. Scotty Pippen will serve as the Grizzlies' starting point guard against New Orleans.
