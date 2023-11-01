Rose (left knee soreness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah and will be re-evaluated in a week, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

While Rose was already ruled out for Wednesday's tilt, coach Taylor Jenkins said Wednesday that he'll be sidelined for at least a week. Rose will miss the remainder of the Grizzlies' road trip, meaning his next chance to play will come Nov. 8 against Miami. While he's sidelined, expect a mix of John Konchar, Luke Kennard and Jacob Gilyard at the point guard position behind Marcus Smart.