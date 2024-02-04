Rose (hamstring) will not play Sunday versus Boston.
Rose and John Konchar (calf) being declared inactive leaves Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen as the only healthy guards on the roster. David Roddy and GG Jackson will also be leaned on as Memphis pieces together a rotation.
