Rose won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Spurs due to left thigh soreness. He will finis the contest with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in nine minutes.

Rose continues to struggle to stay on the floor and will miss the remainder of Tuesday's contest. Jacob Gilyard will likely receive extended minutes as Memphis' backup point guard behind Ja Morant in his absence. Rose's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.