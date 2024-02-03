Rose finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and four assists across 16 minutes during Friday's 121-101 loss to Golden State.

Rose had missed 15 straight games (and 20 of 22) coming into Friday, so it's no surprise that he was eased back into the rotation with a modest 16 minutes of action. The veteran guard did well while he was on the court, however, providing a spark off the bench for a Grizzlies squad that has been hit hard by injuries. Rose was working as a starter earlier this season before hurting his hamstring in mid-December, but it's unclear if he'll return to that role at any point -- even with Ja Morant (shoulder) out for the season -- given his inability to remain healthy in recent years.