The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that Rose (hamstring) has resumed participating in 5-on-5 work at practice, Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Rose has been sidelined since early January due to a left hamstring strain, but the Grizzlies hope he'll be able to return to game action within the team's next three matchups. He'll presumably be on a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return, but his return appears to be imminent.