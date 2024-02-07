Rose (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Rose twisted his ankle during Tuesday's game and is now in danger of returning to the sidelines Thursday. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at Thursday's shootaround, but if he's not able to give it a go, Jacob Gilyard and Scotty Pippen Jr. would benefit.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Exits game with injury•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Suiting up against New York•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Out due to hamstring soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Dealing with hamstring soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Plays 16 minutes in return•