Rose (hamstring) is questionable heading into Tuesday's matchup with New York.

Hamstring soreness forced Rose to miss Sunday's game following his return from another 15-game absence, and if he does not play Tuesday, he will have missed 24 of his last 27. Should Rose remain sidelined, Jacob Gilyard and Scotty Pippen will likely continue serving as the team's main facilitators.

