Rose (thigh) is out for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Rose's absence streak will extend to eight games Thursday due to left thigh soreness. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Considered week-to-week•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Out for remainder of game•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Will play against Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Considered questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Ruled out versus Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Derrick Rose: Unlikely to play Friday•