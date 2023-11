Rose had 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 110-89 loss to Phoenix.

Rose was nearly perfect from the field, and while he's not expected to jump into a starting role any time soon, he showed he can remain a productive player when given enough chances. Ultimately, though, Rose's limited role means he can't be trusted in fantasy unless he starts logging more minutes on a regular basis.