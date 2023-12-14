Rose totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 loss to Houston.

Rose has started in each of the Grizzlies' last six games due to their lack of depth at the point guard position, and while the veteran is not the player he once was, he can deliver decent performances from time to time. That said, he has scored in double digits in just two of those six starts, and even when handling a starting role, he doesn't have enough upside to be targeted outside of very deep formats.