Rose will be re-evaluated in three weeks after being diagnosed with right osteitis pubis stemming from an injury suffered on Feb. 28 against Minnesota, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Rose is dealing with the lingering soreness in his lower back and groin, which appears set to sideline him for Memphis' next nine games, at least. The veteran guard carries shutdown risk as well, especially if the Grizzlies prioritize maximizing minutes for recent two-way signee Jordan Goodwin.