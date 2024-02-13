Rose (ankle) is questionable to play Wednesday versus Houston, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Rose would join a cast of ball handlers headlined by John Konchar and Jacob Gilyard if he's able to suit up Wednesday. Rose is joined by Ziaire Williams (hand) as questionable for Wednesday's contest.
