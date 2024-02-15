Rose (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets.
Rose has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing Memphis' previous contest with a right ankle injury. With Jacob Gilyard in the G League, the veteran Rose will serve as the backup point guard to Luke Kennard.
