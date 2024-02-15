Rose has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right ankle soreness.
Rose was available Wednesday against Houston and tallied eight points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. However, he'll sit out the second half of the back-to-back set and will have some additional time to rest ahead of the All-Star break. Jordan Goodwin could see increased run Thursday.
