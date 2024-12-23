Bane (illness) did not participate at Monday's morning shootaround, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Bane was a late addition to the injury report with a questionable tag and is trending in the wrong direction. If the Grizzlies don't give the green light for Bane to suit up, Jaylen Wells, Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia would be candidates to see increased run against the Clippers.
