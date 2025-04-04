Bane ended with 17 points (6-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 win over the Heat.

The Grizzlies escaped with a tight win over the Heat on Thursday, and while Bane certainly contributed to the win with a loaded stat line, the fact that he delivered a woeful shooting performance simply can't be overlooked. This was the first time Bane made single-digit field goals despite attempting 20-plus shots all season long. He should be able to bounce back sooner rather than later, though, as Bane is averaging a solid 19.9 points per game in 22 games since the All-Star break.