Bane closed Sunday's 103-97 win over the Wizards with 28 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Bane shot well from the field in this one, especially when firing from downtown. He's now 12-for-23 from beyond the arc in November (three games) and has piled up 19 or more points in each of those contests. Bane, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks should continue to lead the Memphis scoring attack as the season unfolds.