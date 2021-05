Bane will start Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Grayson Allen (abdomen), Jaren Jackson (rest) and Jonas Valanciunas (back) all sidelined, the Grizzlies will be without three regular starters. Coach Taylor Jenkins will shuffle the deck and roll with Bane at shooting guard alongside Ja Morant. Xavier Tillman will move into the lineup at center.