Bane contributed 24 points (9-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to Phoenix.

Bane continues to look better with each passing game, scoring at least 20 points for the fourth time in his past five games. The points are always going to be there for Bane, although it has been his assist numbers that have been more intriguing. He has at least six dimes in three of his previous four games, a part of his game that is becoming more consistent. He is basically locked in as a top-40 talent ROS, right where he was being drafted.