Bane finished Friday's 127-121 loss to Utah with 37 points (14-28 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes.

Bane's 37 points and eight assists were season-highs, but the Grizzlies were unable to do enough to get the win despite his huge game. Memphis opted to go small and play the sharp shooter at small forward, which seemingly worked out on his end. The 25-year-old is averaging 26.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.6 triples across 35.6 minutes this season.