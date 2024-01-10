Bane notched 32 points (11-27 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-103 victory over Dallas.

Bane held a prominent role on offense when Ja Morant (shoulder) was suspended, and now that the star floor general will miss the rest of the season, it's safe to expect Bane to have more touches, a higher usage rate and better numbers overall again. Bane was producing at a strong rate when Morant wasn't around, but his numbers didn't drop significantly when he was available, either. Bane is averaging 26.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game since the start of December.