Bane closed with 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 108-94 win over the Mavericks.

The fourth-year guard not only led all scorers on the night, he was basically a one-man wrecking crew for Memphis as the rest of the starting lineup combined for only 20 points. Bane is on track to set new career highs in scoring (23.6 points per game), assists (5.2 per game), steals (1.3 per game) and made threes (3.3 per game), but his career-high 29.3 percent usage rate -- a top-20 figure in the NBA this season -- will almost certainly come down once Ja Morant (suspension) returns in a few weeks.