Bane (knee) will play in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round versus the Lakers on Sunday.

Bane was one of several Grizzlies' rotation players to sit out the regular-season finale but is good to go for their playoff opener. He should be expected to retake his spot in the starting lineup and handle a full workload Sunday. In three games against the Lakers this season, Bane averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over 32.7 minutes.