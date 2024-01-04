Bane finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Raptors.

Bane finished just two assists away from recording a double-double Wednesday, but perhaps more importantly, he continues to make an impact on offense despite the return of Ja Morant. Bane was Memphis' go-to player on offense when Morant was out, and while he has returned to being the second-best option since the star floor general returned from a 25-game suspension, his numbers have not suffered a sizable downgrade. He's averaging 24.4 points per game since Dec. 19, which is the date when Morant made his regular-season debut.