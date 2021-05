Bane will come off the bench Saturday against the Raptors, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

With Jaren Jackson making his first start of the season, Bane will be moved to the bench while Kyle Anderson is shifted down to the three and Dillon Brooks starts at the two. In 47 appearances off the bench, Bane has averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.8 minutes.