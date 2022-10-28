Bane posted 31 points (11-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Thursday's 125-110 win over the Kings.

Not only did Bane lead both teams in scoring, but he posted his second consecutive 30-point scoring game. After scoring under 20 points in each of his first three games, Bane has found his touch from three, shooting 46.8 percent on 9.4 attempts through five games.