Bane compiled 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Thursday's 128-106 win over the Hawks.

The Grizzlies put their first-round pick to work right away in the preseason, and he's now logged two encouraging stints off the bench. The 6-6 TCU product is stuck behind Dillon Brooks on the depth chart, but he has enough size and speed to compete for a spot at the wing, where he has a better shot at significant contribution in his rookie season.