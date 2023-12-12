Bane ended with 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to Dallas.

Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined to score 69 points in a contest during which no other Grizzlies player tallied more than 10. Bane also served as the team's top distributor, doubling the assists mark of Derrick Rose, who finished second in that category. Bane has knocked down at least three tripes in seven straight contests, and he ranks sixth in the NBA with 73 three-pointers on the campaign.